Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $13.99 Million Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 114.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,219 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 712,960 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE SAN opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $190.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.89 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

