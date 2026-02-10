Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,208 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $12,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,130.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,284.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca acquired 43,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $229.57 per share, with a total value of $9,940,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 111,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,622,996.41. The trade was a 63.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.57, for a total transaction of $50,505.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,270.22. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Gartner Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE IT opened at $159.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.71 and its 200 day moving average is $243.35. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.18 and a twelve month high of $534.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

