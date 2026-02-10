Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,679 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. BAM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $871,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 647,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Moody’s by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,568,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.15, for a total value of $305,560.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,527,474.30. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Daiwa Securities Group raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $603.00 to $532.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore increased their price objective on Moody’s from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.56.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $448.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $507.50 and a 200 day moving average of $498.90. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $546.88. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

