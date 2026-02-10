Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in BCE, Inc. $BCE

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 74.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 624,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,313 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,627,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 352,151 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth about $3,181,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at about $4,644,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 16,698.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after buying an additional 1,730,605 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 593,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after buying an additional 27,397 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE BCE opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. BCE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

BCE Announces Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. BCE had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. BCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.790-1.910 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCE. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BCE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) is a Canadian communications, media and entertainment company that operates through its primary subsidiaries, including Bell Canada and Bell Media. As a large integrated telecommunications provider, BCE delivers a broad range of connectivity services and content to residential, business and wholesale customers across Canada. The company combines network infrastructure with media assets to offer bundled communications and entertainment solutions.

On the services side, BCE provides fixed-line and wireless voice services, mobile data, high-speed internet, fibre and broadband access, and television services through platforms such as Bell Fibe and Bell TV.

