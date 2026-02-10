Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.74 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 55.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,720 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $875,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.4% in the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Workday by 39.4% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $154.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.59 and a 200-day moving average of $220.40. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.35 and a 52-week high of $281.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Workday News Summary

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $261.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.18.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $237,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 85,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,933,580. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,884 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.75, for a total transaction of $17,384,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,034,027.75. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

