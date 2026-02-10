Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $3,094,662,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $626,826,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,892,000 after buying an additional 2,619,294 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $961,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,944,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,508 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $216.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $352.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.11.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

