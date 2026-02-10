Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,783 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Evergy worth $15,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at $1,379,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 207.0% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Evergy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Evergy from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Evergy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Evergy from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

Featured Stories

