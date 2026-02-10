NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Floyd Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Floyd Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 7.4% of Floyd Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Floyd Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $37,316,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Citic Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.98.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $189.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

