Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on February 25th

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

Northfield Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Northfield Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northfield Bancorp to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Northfield Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $575.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,377.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Northfield Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northfield Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.30%.The business had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, New Street Research set a $14.50 target price on Northfield Bancorp in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFBK

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp is the bank holding company for Northfield Bank, a New Jersey‐based community bank offering a full range of financial products and services. Headquartered in New Jersey, the company serves individuals, families and small to mid‐sized businesses across Northern and Central New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp focuses on building lasting customer relationships through a combination of personalized service and technology‐driven solutions.

Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank provides personal banking services such as checking and savings accounts, consumer loans, mortgage products and home equity lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.