North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. Loop Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on North American Construction Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.3%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,244,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 98,646 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 106,111.8% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 278,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 278,013 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 50.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after buying an additional 393,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOA opened at $16.25 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $467.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.15.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE: NOA) is a Canadian industrial company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, that specializes in providing integrated heavy construction equipment solutions. Through its two core segments—Sales and Rentals—the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of new and used off-highway trucks, wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, dozers and motor graders, along with aftermarket parts and maintenance services.

In its Sales division, North American Construction Group partners with leading global equipment manufacturers to distribute and support a broad range of heavy machinery across multiple industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.