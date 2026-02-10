Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.4850, with a volume of 179297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nomura in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Nomura had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nomura by 6.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,400,000 after buying an additional 289,984 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Nomura by 38.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 129,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 78,438 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc is a global financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with origins dating back to 1925 when Tokushichi Nomura II established the firm as a securities business. Over the decades Nomura has grown from a domestic securities house into a multinational financial services firm by expanding its product offerings and international footprint. The company is publicly listed and operates through a network of subsidiaries and branches to serve a broad client base.

Nomura’s principal businesses encompass retail brokerage, wholesale (investment banking and global markets), and asset management.

