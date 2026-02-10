New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 179,218 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,218 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,119,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after buying an additional 937,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,228,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,440,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,528,000 after purchasing an additional 448,582 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 125.0% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 782,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,075,000 after purchasing an additional 434,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,051,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,926,000 after purchasing an additional 376,027 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $192,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,276.07. This trade represents a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.51%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

Further Reading

