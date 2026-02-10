New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,143 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 38.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Stock Down 2.4%

Option Care Health stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. National Bankshares set a $37.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.