New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $1.33 Million in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 142,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its stake in Stellantis by 41.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 110,680,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,724,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Stellantis by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 12,568,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,002,000 after buying an additional 1,922,363 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,739,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,713,000 after buying an additional 1,023,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Stellantis by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,009,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,002,000 after buying an additional 562,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE STLA opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. Stellantis N.V. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stellantis from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

