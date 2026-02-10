New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,179 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $11,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,737,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,895 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.1078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

