New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,845 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,087.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 79,500.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.37. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a yield of 246.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets. Securities are weighted based on the total market value of their shares so that securities with higher total market values generally have a higher representation in the index.

