New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3,768.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,664 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $14,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 261,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $59.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.3444 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

