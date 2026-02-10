Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 43,605 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 129.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,605 shares during the period. AECOM accounts for 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AECOM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 74.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in AECOM by 34.4% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 11,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM stock opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. AECOM has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $135.52.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Weiss Ratings lowered AECOM from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AECOM from $152.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut AECOM from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $130.36.

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

