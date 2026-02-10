Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 3,575 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,368,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,531,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $523,755,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 22.4% during the second quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,251,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,296,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,327,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,604,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.18.

Shares of PSX opened at $157.47 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $159.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $32.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.81 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 3.22%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $3,607,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,455.84. The trade was a 31.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $659,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,850. The trade was a 14.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,466. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

