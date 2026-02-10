MultiBank Group Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $41.50 Million ($MBG)

MultiBank Group ($MBG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, MultiBank Group has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One MultiBank Group token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MultiBank Group has a market capitalization of $41.50 million and $16.49 million worth of MultiBank Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,020.23 or 0.99737749 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,913.84 or 0.99818056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MultiBank Group Profile

MultiBank Group’s genesis date was July 22nd, 2025. MultiBank Group’s total supply is 995,140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,646,154 tokens. MultiBank Group’s official Twitter account is @multibank_io. The official website for MultiBank Group is token.multibankgroup.com/en/mbg?utm_source=direct_buys&utm_campaign=mbio_global_ic_leadgen_web_tge_jul-25&utm_medium=cmc_biopage&utm_term=mbio_token_tge&utm_content=en. MultiBank Group’s official message board is tradfi.multibankgroup.com/en/about/company-news.

Buying and Selling MultiBank Group

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiBank Group (MBG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. MultiBank Group has a current supply of 995,140,000 with 190,956,390.66865527 in circulation. The last known price of MultiBank Group is 0.34804056 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,833,970.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://token.multibankgroup.com/en/mbg?utm_source=direct_buys&utm_campaign=MBIO_Global_IC_LeadGen_Web_TGE_Jul-25&utm_medium=CMC_BIOPAGE&utm_term=mbio_token_TGE&utm_content=EN.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiBank Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MultiBank Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MultiBank Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

