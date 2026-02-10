Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $161.87 and last traded at $163.70, with a volume of 918379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Get Morningstar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morningstar

Morningstar Trading Down 1.1%

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.39 and its 200-day moving average is $227.71. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total transaction of $1,558,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,646,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,214,749.12. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 58,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,842,178 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Connecticut Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar’s proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.