Morningstar (MORN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Morningstar to post earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $634.4260 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Morningstar stock opened at $163.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.71. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $330.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MORN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morningstar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.57, for a total value of $1,077,108.64. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,217,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,409,087.13. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 600 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.48, for a total transaction of $131,088.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,207.60. The trade was a 13.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 58,905 shares of company stock worth $11,842,178 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 278.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2,450.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar’s proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

