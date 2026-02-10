monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.01 and last traded at $77.62, with a volume of 12893349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.00.

Key Stories Impacting monday.com

Here are the key news stories impacting monday.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 financial outperformance — monday.com beat estimates on both EPS ($1.04 vs. $0.91) and revenue (~$333.9M vs. ~$329.7M) with year‑over‑year top‑line growth near mid‑20s, supporting the core growth story. Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 financial outperformance — monday.com beat estimates on both EPS ($1.04 vs. $0.91) and revenue (~$333.9M vs. ~$329.7M) with year‑over‑year top‑line growth near mid‑20s, supporting the core growth story. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise traction and healthy customer metrics — net retention and large‑customer ARR buckets widened (meaningful increases in customers >$50k/$100k/$500k), and RPO rose materially, indicating recurring demand that can sustain revenue. MarketBeat Analysis

Enterprise traction and healthy customer metrics — net retention and large‑customer ARR buckets widened (meaningful increases in customers >$50k/$100k/$500k), and RPO rose materially, indicating recurring demand that can sustain revenue. Positive Sentiment: Balance sheet and capital actions provide downside protection — analysts note a strong cash position and remaining buyback authorization; institutional buying cited by some outlets could limit further downside. Buy‑the‑Dip Note

Balance sheet and capital actions provide downside protection — analysts note a strong cash position and remaining buyback authorization; institutional buying cited by some outlets could limit further downside. Neutral Sentiment: Full materials available — the company published its Q4 slide deck and earnings call transcript for investors to review operational detail and management commentary. Press Release / Transcript

Full materials available — the company published its Q4 slide deck and earnings call transcript for investors to review operational detail and management commentary. Negative Sentiment: Cautious FY‑2026 revenue guide — management guided to roughly $1.45B–$1.462B for FY‑2026 (below consensus ~ $1.48B), which triggered investor concern and a sharp re‑rating. Guidance Miss Coverage

Cautious FY‑2026 revenue guide — management guided to roughly $1.45B–$1.462B for FY‑2026 (below consensus ~ $1.48B), which triggered investor concern and a sharp re‑rating. Negative Sentiment: Operating‑income and margin pressure — FY‑2026 operating income guidance ($165M–$175M) and higher planned R&D/marketing spend signal margin contraction vs. Street expectations, weighing on valuation. Proactive Investors

Operating‑income and margin pressure — FY‑2026 operating income guidance ($165M–$175M) and higher planned R&D/marketing spend signal margin contraction vs. Street expectations, weighing on valuation. Negative Sentiment: AI disruption fears amplify sell‑off — market commentary points to fears that agentic AI tools could disrupt software incumbents, contributing to broader weakness in software multiples and intensifying the reaction to conservative guidance. CNBC AI Coverage

AI disruption fears amplify sell‑off — market commentary points to fears that agentic AI tools could disrupt software incumbents, contributing to broader weakness in software multiples and intensifying the reaction to conservative guidance. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction — at least one shop trimmed its price target (DA Davidson cut to $150), reflecting lowered near‑term expectations. Price Target Cut

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on monday.com from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.17.

monday.com Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.70.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.71 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

