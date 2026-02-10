Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $698.5901 and last traded at $695.48, with a volume of 4547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $676.20.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Mitsui & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $8.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.57 by ($1.05). Mitsui & Co. had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 billion. Mitsui & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-1.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co. will post 42.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: MITSY) is a global sogo shosha, or general trading company, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in the aftermath of World War II, Mitsui & Co has grown into one of Japan’s largest trading houses, operating across a wide range of industries to connect producers, manufacturers and consumers around the world.

The company’s core activities include commodity trading, resource and energy development, project and infrastructure development, and strategic investing.

