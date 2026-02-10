Midwest Trust Co Sells 1,995 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Midwest Trust Co lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $55,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 93.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:CB opened at $326.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $263.14 and a 1-year high of $335.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

Key Stories Impacting Chubb

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target from $340 to $380 and assigned a “strong-buy,” signaling meaningful upside relative to current levels; this is likely supporting buying interest. Raymond James Price Target Raise

Raymond James raised its price target from $340 to $380 and assigned a “strong-buy,” signaling meaningful upside relative to current levels; this is likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker notes have lifted price targets in recent sessions (examples include raises to $357, $333, $372 and $336), which collectively increase analyst-implied valuation and provide upward pressure on the share price. Price Target Raises

Multiple broker notes have lifted price targets in recent sessions (examples include raises to $357, $333, $372 and $336), which collectively increase analyst-implied valuation and provide upward pressure on the share price. Positive Sentiment: Independent commentary (The Motley Fool) is promoting Chubb as a safer/better insurance play versus higher-volatility peers, a narrative that can attract relative-value flows into CB. Fool: Buy This Instead

Independent commentary (The Motley Fool) is promoting Chubb as a safer/better insurance play versus higher-volatility peers, a narrative that can attract relative-value flows into CB. Neutral Sentiment: Despite several target increases, the brokerage consensus rating remains a “Hold,” which could limit broad-based upgrades and temper further rallies until earnings/earnings guidance convinces more firms to move to Buy. Consensus Hold Report

Despite several target increases, the brokerage consensus rating remains a “Hold,” which could limit broad-based upgrades and temper further rallies until earnings/earnings guidance convinces more firms to move to Buy. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity: CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares on Feb 5 at an average $331.47 (~$5.0M). While his remaining stake is large, the sale is a short-term supply event and can be perceived negatively by some investors. SEC filing: Insider Sale Filing

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $3,133,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,512.20. The trade was a 45.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,673. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $326.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.14.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

