Midwest Trust Co Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Midwest Trust Co lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,408 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,011,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,503,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.92. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $132.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.