Midwest Trust Co Has $282.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Midwest Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 961,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Midwest Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $282,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $302.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $302.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

