Midwest Trust Co Has $15.89 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Midwest Trust Co cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,116 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $275.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

