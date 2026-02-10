MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 256,400 shares, a growth of 9,723.8% from the January 15th total of 2,610 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

MGM China Stock Performance

Shares of MGM China stock remained flat at $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. MGM China has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited operates as an integrated resort developer, owner and operator in the Macau Special Administrative Region. A subsidiary of MGM Resorts International, the company develops and manages large-scale casino hotel properties that combine gaming facilities with entertainment, dining, retail and convention amenities. MGM China’s flagship properties include MGM Macau—launched in 2007 on the Macau Peninsula—and the more recent MGM Cotai, which opened in February 2018 on the Cotai Strip, offering expanded gaming floors, signature luxury accommodations and bespoke entertainment venues.

The company’s core business activities center on gaming operations, hotel management and ancillary services such as food and beverage, retail concessions, convention and exhibition space, and live performance and entertainment production.

