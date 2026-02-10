Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.84 and last traded at $95.7450, with a volume of 88626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $986.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.70. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 13.49%.The company had revenue of $88.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Metropolitan Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Metropolitan Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.03%.

Insider Transactions at Metropolitan Bank

In other news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $112,762.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,936.19. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Patent sold 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $410,184.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,667.20. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,320 shares of company stock worth $1,523,103. Company insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB), through its principal subsidiary Metropolitan Commercial Bank, operates as a New York–based regional financial institution providing a range of commercial and consumer banking services. The company offers deposit products including checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as business and personal certificates of deposit. On the lending side, Metropolitan Bank extends commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit and consumer installment loans tailored to the needs of small- and medium-sized enterprises and individual customers.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending services, Metropolitan Bank provides specialized treasury and cash-management solutions, foreign exchange services and letters of credit for both domestic businesses and multinational clients.

Featured Stories

