Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total value of $1,590,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,962,956.64. This represents a 21.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.31, for a total transaction of $6,935,793.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,843.65. The trade was a 82.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,673,584. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META stock opened at $677.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $657.49 and a 200-day moving average of $694.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The company had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.02 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Evercore upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $872.00 price objective (up previously from $830.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $847.40.

Positive Sentiment: Big-capex boost: Meta's plan to spend up to $135 billion in 2026 continues to be a major positive catalyst for investors who view it as funding AI, data centers and long‑term growth — the announcement previously drove a large share pop and is supporting bullish sentiment.

Positive Sentiment: Institutional support: Diamond Hill Capital increased its stake, a signal that some money managers remain confident in Meta's fundamentals and long‑run thesis. Institutional buying can underpin the stock even amid headline noise.

Neutral Sentiment: AI/data center progress & deal activity: Reporting indicates an AI/data‑center deal is advancing while related corporate developments proceed — commercially positive but still distant from immediate revenue recognition.

Neutral Sentiment: Reality Labs repositioning: Meta's CTO called cuts to Reality Labs "a real cause for sadness" but reiterated the company remains bullish on VR — suggests management is reallocating capital toward higher‑growth AI and data infrastructure.

Negative Sentiment: EU antitrust escalation: The European Commission has sent a statement of objections and signaled it may impose interim measures to stop Meta from blocking rival AI assistants on WhatsApp — a material regulatory risk that could weaken Meta's AI distribution advantages in Europe and force product changes or fines. Meta has publicly criticised the move, but the threat of fast interim remedies increases near‑term uncertainty.

Negative Sentiment: Legal exposure in U.S. trials: Opening arguments began in high‑profile cases (New Mexico, LA) alleging addictive design and child‑safety failures; unsealed researcher documents alleging large numbers of exploited minors amplify reputational and litigation risk and could lead to damages or stricter regulation. These proceedings keep downside risk elevated for investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

