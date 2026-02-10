Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $34.14 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF $IMCB

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,994 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMCB opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.63.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

