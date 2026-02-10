Marest Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Marest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,093,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Marest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,561,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,424,000 after purchasing an additional 328,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,796,000 after buying an additional 884,640 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,599,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,816,000 after buying an additional 229,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,473,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,106,000 after buying an additional 1,298,316 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

