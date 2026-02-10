Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Sells 7,442 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.8% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,944,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,226,628,000 after purchasing an additional 581,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,181,556,000 after purchasing an additional 514,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,094,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,778,655,000 after buying an additional 715,557 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $216.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08. The company has a market cap of $352.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.85 and a 200-day moving average of $205.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.11.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

