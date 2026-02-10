Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAGN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Magnera in a report on Monday, December 29th. Vertical Research lowered Magnera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magnera from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of MAGN stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $522.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.70. Magnera has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAGN. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Magnera in the 4th quarter worth about $15,059,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Magnera by 882.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 115,062 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,445,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Magnera by 13,014.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

