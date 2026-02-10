Loaded Lions 24-Hour Volume Hits $933.49 Thousand (LION)

Loaded Lions (LION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Loaded Lions has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Loaded Lions token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Loaded Lions has a market cap of $134.43 million and $933.49 thousand worth of Loaded Lions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loaded Lions alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,020.23 or 0.99737749 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,913.84 or 0.99818056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Loaded Lions Token Profile

Loaded Lions’ genesis date was March 2nd, 2025. Loaded Lions’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,679,999,400 tokens. Loaded Lions’ official Twitter account is @loadedlions_cdc. Loaded Lions’ official message board is crypto.com/en/product-news/lion-token-launch. Loaded Lions’ official website is loadedlions.com.

Buying and Selling Loaded Lions

According to CryptoCompare, “Loaded Lions (LION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Loaded Lions has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 30,845,220,686 in circulation. The last known price of Loaded Lions is 0.00441342 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $957,187.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://loadedlions.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loaded Lions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loaded Lions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loaded Lions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loaded Lions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loaded Lions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.