Liberty Broadband (LBRDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:LBRDP opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

Liberty Broadband Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. This is an increase from Liberty Broadband’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDP) is a holding company focused on investments in broadband communications. The company’s principal asset is a substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest broadband connectivity companies in the United States. Liberty Broadband leverages a tracking stock structure to provide shareholders with direct exposure to the performance of its Charter stake, while maintaining a lean corporate structure that is primarily dedicated to asset management and shareholder returns.

Through its position in Charter Communications, Liberty Broadband participates indirectly in a wide range of digital video, internet and voice services.

