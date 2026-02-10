Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.340-0.380 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Lattice Semiconductor's conference call:

Q4 revenue of $145.8M (up 9.3% sequential, 24.2% YoY) and Q1 2026 guidance midpoint of $165M (+37% YoY) with EPS guidance implying accelerated momentum into 2026.

(up 9.3% sequential, 24.2% YoY) and Q1 2026 guidance midpoint of $165M (+37% YoY) with EPS guidance implying accelerated momentum into 2026. Gross margin and operating leverage improved in 2025 (non-GAAP gross margin ~69.3%) and management expects EPS to grow faster than revenue due to mature-node economics and operating leverage.

improved in 2025 (non-GAAP gross margin ~69.3%) and management expects EPS to grow faster than revenue due to mature-node economics and operating leverage. New-product momentum — new product revenue grew ~70% in 2025 and is expected to be mid-20s% of total revenue in 2026, supported by record design wins across Data Center AI and Physical AI.

— new product revenue grew ~70% in 2025 and is expected to be mid-20s% of total revenue in 2026, supported by record design wins across Data Center AI and Physical AI. Strong cash generation and capital returns — $133M free cash flow in 2025, $100M of buybacks completed and the board authorized an additional $250M repurchase program.

— $133M free cash flow in 2025, $100M of buybacks completed and the board authorized an additional $250M repurchase program. Management flagged tight supply and lengthening lead times (notably substrate and assembly); while they are increasing orders and see bookings into 2027, supply execution remains a near-term risk.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Management raised Q1 fiscal‑2026 guidance well above Street expectations — EPS guidance of $0.34–$0.38 vs. consensus ~$0.26, and revenue guidance of $158–$172M vs. consensus ~$148M — driving optimism about near‑term profit and top‑line momentum.

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 5,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $399,160.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,496.09. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 9,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $731,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 61,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,185.60. This trade represents a 13.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $1,196,508. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $82.00 price objective on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

