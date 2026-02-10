Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 5.50%.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $90.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,719,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,543. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.70. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $91.46.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 9,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $731,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 61,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,185.60. This trade represents a 13.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 5,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $399,160.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,496.09. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,508. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.