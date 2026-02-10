Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 211.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Knightscope from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Knightscope in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knightscope currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Knightscope Price Performance

Shares of KSCP stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.73. Knightscope has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Knightscope had a negative return on equity of 156.57% and a negative net margin of 256.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knightscope will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knightscope

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knightscope during the second quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Knightscope during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Knightscope in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) is a technology company specializing in the design and deployment of autonomous security robots. The firm offers a robotics-as-a-service platform that integrates self-driving devices with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to enhance perimeter security, detect anomalies and deliver real-time incident reporting.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, Knightscope has developed a series of fully autonomous models—designated K1 through K7—suited for indoor and outdoor environments.

