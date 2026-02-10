KeyCorp Lowers monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $140.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 80.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MNDY. Barclays set a $115.00 target price on monday.com in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of monday.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.38.

monday.com Stock Down 20.8%

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. monday.com has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $342.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.70.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 financial outperformance — monday.com beat estimates on both EPS ($1.04 vs. $0.91) and revenue (~$333.9M vs. ~$329.7M) with year‑over‑year top‑line growth near mid‑20s, supporting the core growth story. Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 financial outperformance — monday.com beat estimates on both EPS ($1.04 vs. $0.91) and revenue (~$333.9M vs. ~$329.7M) with year‑over‑year top‑line growth near mid‑20s, supporting the core growth story. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise traction and healthy customer metrics — net retention and large‑customer ARR buckets widened (meaningful increases in customers >$50k/$100k/$500k), and RPO rose materially, indicating recurring demand that can sustain revenue. MarketBeat Analysis

Enterprise traction and healthy customer metrics — net retention and large‑customer ARR buckets widened (meaningful increases in customers >$50k/$100k/$500k), and RPO rose materially, indicating recurring demand that can sustain revenue. Positive Sentiment: Balance sheet and capital actions provide downside protection — analysts note a strong cash position and remaining buyback authorization; institutional buying cited by some outlets could limit further downside. Buy‑the‑Dip Note

Balance sheet and capital actions provide downside protection — analysts note a strong cash position and remaining buyback authorization; institutional buying cited by some outlets could limit further downside. Neutral Sentiment: Full materials available — the company published its Q4 slide deck and earnings call transcript for investors to review operational detail and management commentary. Press Release / Transcript

Full materials available — the company published its Q4 slide deck and earnings call transcript for investors to review operational detail and management commentary. Negative Sentiment: Cautious FY‑2026 revenue guide — management guided to roughly $1.45B–$1.462B for FY‑2026 (below consensus ~ $1.48B), which triggered investor concern and a sharp re‑rating. Guidance Miss Coverage

Cautious FY‑2026 revenue guide — management guided to roughly $1.45B–$1.462B for FY‑2026 (below consensus ~ $1.48B), which triggered investor concern and a sharp re‑rating. Negative Sentiment: Operating‑income and margin pressure — FY‑2026 operating income guidance ($165M–$175M) and higher planned R&D/marketing spend signal margin contraction vs. Street expectations, weighing on valuation. Proactive Investors

Operating‑income and margin pressure — FY‑2026 operating income guidance ($165M–$175M) and higher planned R&D/marketing spend signal margin contraction vs. Street expectations, weighing on valuation. Negative Sentiment: AI disruption fears amplify sell‑off — market commentary points to fears that agentic AI tools could disrupt software incumbents, contributing to broader weakness in software multiples and intensifying the reaction to conservative guidance. CNBC AI Coverage

AI disruption fears amplify sell‑off — market commentary points to fears that agentic AI tools could disrupt software incumbents, contributing to broader weakness in software multiples and intensifying the reaction to conservative guidance. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction — at least one shop trimmed its price target (DA Davidson cut to $150), reflecting lowered near‑term expectations. Price Target Cut

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

