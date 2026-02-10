Keith Goldan Sells 3,410 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) CFO Keith Goldan sold 3,410 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $71,712.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 140,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,221.87. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ SNDX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.71. 194,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,057. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 192.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $53,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company focuses on small-molecule inhibitors that target key epigenetic and protein interaction pathways. Syndax’s research platform aims to enhance the effectiveness of existing therapies and address high unmet medical needs in oncology.

The company’s lead investigational candidate, entinostat, is a selective class I histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated for multiple solid tumor and hematologic indications.

