Katamaran Capital LLP Takes $3.40 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Katamaran Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,975 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. Intuit makes up about 3.1% of Katamaran Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. This represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total transaction of $50,507,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,669,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,067,953.12. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393 over the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 1.4%

INTU opened at $437.50 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.11 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $602.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.94. The company has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Independent Research set a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $739.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Intuit from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.58.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Read More

