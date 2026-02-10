JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1891 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Active Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

