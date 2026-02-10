Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 10,741 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $638.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $641.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.09.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

