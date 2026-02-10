Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $57.83 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 433,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,458 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $57,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $1,059,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.35.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

More Apollo Global Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — Apollo reported $2.47 EPS vs. $2.04 expected, with revenue and record origination activity and AUM up (reported ~$938B). Analysts and market stories highlight strong inflows that underpin fee revenue growth. GlobeNewswire: Q4 Results

Q4 results beat estimates — Apollo reported $2.47 EPS vs. $2.04 expected, with revenue and record origination activity and AUM up (reported ~$938B). Analysts and market stories highlight strong inflows that underpin fee revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Large AI-related financing near completion — multiple outlets report Apollo is nearing a ~$3.4B loan/lease financing to buy Nvidia chips to lease to Elon Musk’s xAI, expanding Apollo’s lending/origination footprint into AI infrastructure. This can boost fee and lending income but increases exposure to NVDA/xAI counterparty risks. Reuters: Apollo, xAI near $3.4B deal

Large AI-related financing near completion — multiple outlets report Apollo is nearing a ~$3.4B loan/lease financing to buy Nvidia chips to lease to Elon Musk’s xAI, expanding Apollo’s lending/origination footprint into AI infrastructure. This can boost fee and lending income but increases exposure to NVDA/xAI counterparty risks. Positive Sentiment: Distribution partnership announced — Apollo and Schroders entered a multi-channel partnership to sell investment solutions, targeting multi‑billion-dollar annual flows that could accelerate AUM growth and cross-sell opportunities. GlobeNewswire: Schroders partnership

Distribution partnership announced — Apollo and Schroders entered a multi-channel partnership to sell investment solutions, targeting multi‑billion-dollar annual flows that could accelerate AUM growth and cross-sell opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Apollo announced a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share (annualized yield ~1.5%), supporting income-oriented investor interest and signaling capital-return discipline.

Dividend declared — Apollo announced a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share (annualized yield ~1.5%), supporting income-oriented investor interest and signaling capital-return discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Conference materials and transcript available — Management hosted an earnings call and released slides/transcript with more detail on origination trends, expense items and outlook for 2026. Useful for modeling but not new directional news. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Call Transcript

Conference materials and transcript available — Management hosted an earnings call and released slides/transcript with more detail on origination trends, expense items and outlook for 2026. Useful for modeling but not new directional news. Neutral Sentiment: Other market M&A headlines — unrelated M&A in advertising (Clear Channel deal) is in the news but does not directly involve Apollo. PR Newswire: Clear Channel deal

Other market M&A headlines — unrelated M&A in advertising (Clear Channel deal) is in the news but does not directly involve Apollo. Negative Sentiment: Profit drivers uneven — some coverage (WSJ) notes Q4 profit fell due to higher tax provisions and investment-activity losses despite revenue gains, which could temper near-term EPS growth expectations. WSJ: Profit falls, revenue rises

Profit drivers uneven — some coverage (WSJ) notes Q4 profit fell due to higher tax provisions and investment-activity losses despite revenue gains, which could temper near-term EPS growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Sector risk: private-credit exposure to AI disruption — broader coverage raises concerns about private credit portfolios’ exposure to industries vulnerable to AI-driven disruption; investors should watch Apollo’s sector mix and the concentration risk from large bespoke financings. CNBC: Private credit worries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

Read Our Latest Report on APO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,787,621.64. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.