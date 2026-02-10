Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $92,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,803,000 after buying an additional 727,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,158,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,108,000 after acquiring an additional 837,117 shares during the period. Navera Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,954 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 218,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,692,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of MMC stock opened at $182.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.66. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Citigroup cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $3,841,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.