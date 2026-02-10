Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $70,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 69.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1,606.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.45.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $127.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.96 and its 200 day moving average is $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $177.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

