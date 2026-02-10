Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 5,124 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $68,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst note arguing AI downside risks may be overstated — reduces the probability of a deep AI-driven tech selloff and supports continued interest in heavy-tech ETFs like QQQ. 10th Man Report

QQQ stock opened at $614.51 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $602.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

