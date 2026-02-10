Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $46,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 17,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conquis Financial LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of IJR stock opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $132.42.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.
